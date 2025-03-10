How One AFC Foe Can Steal Chiefs Star in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency which begins this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs' defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League last season. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has his defense flying around the field.
Last week, the franchise tag deadline came and passed with only two players in the NFL getting the tag put on them. Chiefs tagged their offensive lineman Trey Smith and their AFC rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, tagged their wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Now the Chiefs have one less free agent to re-sign but that does not mean they will sign any of the rest.
Safety Justin Reid is still a top free agent out of all the players hitting the market even after the franchise tag period is now over.
One potential landing spot for Reid can be the Chiefs AFC Rival, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have had a big hole in the defense, and it is their secondary. They have struggled many times. And now they can be a talent from thr Chiefs.
The Bills can sign veteran Chiefs safety Just Reid in free agency. Reid is one of the best safeties in the NFL. And now he can be the leader of the Bills secondary group and talk on the outside.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs handle their offseason. The Chiefs will have a lot of moving pieces before the free agency window ends. The Chiefs will have to decide on which side of the ball they want to focus on and what they will focusing on in the NFL Draft."
