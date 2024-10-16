Injury Report: Chiefs Starting Defensive End Mike Danna Won't Practice on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna won't practice on Wednesday due to a pectoral injury as the Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Head coach Andy Reid opened his mid-week press conference by noting that Danna would be the only player not practicing on Wednesday due to a pec strain.
"We'll just see how he does this week as we go forward," Reid said.
On Monday, Reid alluded to Danna's pectoral injury when he noted that Danna was the only active player who spent part of the bye week working through an injury.
"Yeah, the only one that was working on something was Danna," Reid said on Monday. "Mike had hurt his pec, and so he's working through that, but he would be the only one that was working this past week with something."
Even after missing the Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, Danna has taken the second-most defensive end snaps for Kansas City by a wide margin. Danna played 56% of the defensive snaps in Week 1 before playing more than 70% in Weeks 2, 3 and 5. George Karlaftis leads the EDGE group with 84% of the defensive reps.
If Danna is absent in San Francisco, it would force second-year pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah into a larger role. Without Danna in Los Angeles, Anudike-Uzomah played 26 of 56 defensive snaps (46%) while Malik Herring took 18 (32%). Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Thomas, who the Chiefs acquired for a seventh-round pick during roster cutdowns, could see more work after taking just three snaps in LA.