    • November 20, 2021
    Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire From IR, Paving Way for Return vs. Cowboys

    The Chiefs will have their No. 1 running back return to the field this weekend, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from the team's injured reserve list.
    Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set to make his return to the field against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, as he has been activated off the Chiefs' injured reserve list, paving the way for him to see the field for the first time in more than a month. James Palmer of NFL Network initially reported Edwards-Helaire's activation.

    Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered an MCL sprain in the team's October 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. On November 10, Edwards-Helaire returned to practice for the first time and was later officially designated to return from IR, marking the beginning of his three-week practice window where he could work with the team without being on the active roster.

    In Edwards-Helaire's absence, running backs Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore and Jerrick McKinnon have split the workload, with Williams making headlines on Sunday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams ran the ball 11 times for 43 yards but made waves in the receiving game, catching all nine of his targets for 101 yards and a highlight-making touchdown.

    On Thursday, I asked Chiefs offensive coordinator (and former running back and running backs coach) Eric Bieniemy about Williams's 100-yard receiving day and his long touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes.

    "You know what, he showed off all 15 inches of that vertical leap, but how about that? What a great play," Bieniemy said with a chuckle. "Pat steps up in the pocket not knowing that he was looking for Darrel. There were two guys wide open right to his right and he throws it to Darrel and Darrel goes up with all 15 inches and grabs it. That was a hell of a play. But those are the types of plays that our guys seem to make in practice all the time. The thing that was unique about that is I thought our guys did a great job allowing their personalities to show. The guys had fun, they enjoyed the opportunity, they enjoyed the moment, and the best thing about it is that we remained patient and played the game one play at a time. That was the fun part."

    Bieniemy later said that Williams "probably played his best game to date as a professional football player" against the Raiders, providing an extra element to the Chiefs' backfield as Edwards-Helaire is set to rejoin it. 

    Read More: Just Like That, the Chiefs Control Their Own Destiny in the AFC West

    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
