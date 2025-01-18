Is Harrison Butker Ready for the Playoffs? Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Explains
For much of his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker has been one of the team's most reliable players. However, following a midseason surgery to trim his meniscus in his left knee, Butker has been uncharacteristically inconsistent. With the playoffs now here, is Butker ready for another Super Bowl push?
Speaking to members of the media on Wednesday, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub was asked if he has serious concerns about Butker as the playoffs begin.
"No, he had a really good day yesterday at practice," Toub said on Wednesday. "We're gonna go outside today – he had really good day inside yesterday. We'll go out today, and I think he'll follow it up with another good day. You know, he had surgery on that knee. We can't forget that. It was a minor surgery, but still, I think it lingered a little bit because it's the plant leg that he collapses or whatever we want to call that. It's changed up things a little bit, but I think he's looked good most recently."
Regarding Butker's kicking technique and the aforementioned collapsing of his plant leg, Toub said the team won't tinker with Butker's mechanics now.
"We'll address that at the end of the season," Toub said. "It's not something you want to change right now. It's something he's been doing now for the last few years. You don't want to mess with that."
Even with the veteran kicker's recent struggles, Toub says he remains confident in Butker's range and ability to hit long-distance kicks.
"Yeah, that's what I mean when I say he's been kicking well," Toub said. "He had a lot of power yesterday. It looked like old Butker again, so that's encouraging."
While Toub said the Chiefs' first-round bye was beneficial to Butker's return to form, he noted that Butker has been working rather than resting through the break.
"I think that's helped him," Toub said. "The fact that he's been kicking a lot, we're kicking all the time now, so all of that's gonna help."