Justin Reid Praises Josh Allen, Explains Key to 'Ignoring the Trash' from Bills in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from their AFC championship game showdown with the Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City's defense knows exactly what type of challenge they will have to overcome in order to return to their third-consecutive Super Bowl.
On Wednesday, Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke to the media and provided insight into how Kansas City is preparing for Buffalo's offense with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm.
First, Reid was asked what he appreciates about the Chiefs' rivalry with the Bills as the teams get ready for yet another high-profile showdown, leading Reid to predict fireworks between the familiar foes.
"It feels like a divisional game," Reid said. "I mean, we know them really well, they know us really well. In the offseason, both of us are preparing for each other because we know we're going to come against each other, probably twice, like it feels like every year. But that's just - it's one of the best matchups to play because they're such a talented football team, they have so much firepower, [offensive coordinator] Joe Brady's done an awesome job with Josh Allen and that offense, gotten them fired up, and their defense is playing amazing, too. Always a tough challenge, but one that we're excited for, week-in and week-out, and it'll be another storybook show for all the viewers watching on TV."
With his view from the back of Kansas City's defense, what does Reid need to be aware of as the Chiefs prepare for a versatile Bills offense?
"They do such a great job with their motions," Reid said. "I mean, you have guys motioning all over the place. You have tight ends in the backfield, wide receivers in the backfield, running backs at wide receiver — it's almost like a positionless offense. They have guys all over the place. When you get that, having proper eye discipline and eye control and knowing where your eyes are supposed to be and ignoring the trash — the things that [are] supposed to catch your eyes and maybe get you to take a bad step or get a bad read or whatever. If you have proper eyes, that helps eliminate all of that and allows you to continue to play fast."
Asked specifically about Allen's unique skill set, Reid had high praise for Buffalo's MVP candidate.
"Guy's like, built in a factory, man," Reid said. "He's 6-[foot]-5, big, can run the ball well, has a cannon for an arm, launches it 60 yards downfield when he needs to, and then the most special part about him is his ability to create. Because there'll be plays where all of his targets are taken away, and he'll just spin something up and use his legs, go and make something special or scramble, buy enough time to find the guy running down the sideline or something like that, so it is a challenge.
"On the [defensive] backfield, it's about plastering, make sure you're staying with your guy. Up front, it's about continuing to pass rush and having the wind to be able to chase after him for 60 minutes. Talented player, super talented, has been playing at an MVP level."