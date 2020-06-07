Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs Bring Back Safety Andrew Soroh

Joshua Brisco

 While he appeared to be on his way back to the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL Draft, defensive back Andrew Soroh is now officially reunited with the Chiefs.

The above tweet came among a large number of undrafted free agent signings that the Chiefs made just after the 2020 NFL Draft, but Soroh was not a UDFA himself — he spent time with the Chiefs in 2019 and landed a spot on the 90-man roster after a strong performance during rookie minicamp tryouts.

Soroh was versatile at Florida Atlantic, but worked primarily as a strong safety with the Chiefs during the 2019 preseason. After the post-draft tweet appearing to announce his return to the Chiefs, Arrowhead Report's own Jordan Foote gave Soroh a quick scouting report:

Soroh played a variety of roles at Florida Atlantic before settling in as a defensive back. He's been around the football world and back, all by the age of 24. Soroh is a willing tackler and a player that will give a team everything he has, which is all they can ask of him.

Soroh played with the XFL's New York Guardians in 2020, and grabbed this end zone interception off of former Chiefs quarterback Aaron Murray:

With that long journey already made in a short professional career, Soroh is back in KC and seems likely to compete with a variety of safeties looking to find a role behind Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill.

The Chiefs released WR Felton Davis to make room for Soroh. Davis recently came up as a cited source in Tyler Dunne's story on Sammy Watkins for Bleacher Report.

