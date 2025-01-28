Kansas City Chiefs Fans Won’t Like Surprising Super Bowl Projection
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl once again and will have a chance to go for a three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After pulling off a very hard-fought win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game by a final score of 32-29, the Chiefs are still the team to beat. However, they're running into their biggest challenge of the season.
Beating the Eagles will be much tougher than beating the Bills. Philadelphia has been playing at an extremely high level and they're loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
With that being said, a new projection has been made for the big game that Kansas City fans are not going to like.
ESPN's matchup predictor has given the Eagles a 56.1 percent chance to pull off the win as opposed to the Chiefs' 43.9 percent chance.
Granted, it's just a prediction. It does not mean a single thing in the grand scheme of things. But, it is enough to make fans unhappy with the prediction.
Heading into the game, Patrick Mahomes and company will need to put together a big offensive performance against an elite offense. They will need to hang with Philadelphia's offensive output.
Kansas City will also need to focus on not turning the football over and protecting Mahomes. The Eagles have a very dangerous defense.
Slowing down Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of the offense will be a difficult task for the defense. The Chiefs have the talent to get the job done, but they are going to have to play a very strong game to come out with the win.
Hopefully, the team is up for the challenge. Kansas City has a chance to be the first three-peat champion in NFL history and seeing their bid for that achievement come up short in the Super Bowl would be a brutal way to end the year.
It will be interesting to see what happens. In the meantime, Chiefs fans will just have to wait anxiously to see whether or not their team can make NFL history.