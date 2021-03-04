GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Fullback Anthony Sherman Announces Retirement (VIDEO)

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement in a way only he could.
Longtime Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement in a way only he could: in a helicopter.

"Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It's been a great run. Eight years. Super Bowls. But it's on to the next chapter."

Sherman, known as "The Sausage," played in 153 games over his 10-year career, with the first two seasons coming as a member of the Arizona Cardinals and the last eight coming with the Chiefs. In addition to winning Super Bowl LIV as a Chief, Sherman also made one Pro Bowl following the 2018 season.

Sherman's biggest highlight of the 2020 season came in primetime against the Baltimore Ravens, catching an underhanded pass from Patrick Mahomes and scoring a highlight-reel touchdown.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy later revealed that Sherman's touchdown play was called "smoked sausage," a callback to Sherman's nickname.

The touchdown was Sherman's only reception on two targets in 2020, as Sherman saw a limited role in the Chiefs' offense and also spent time on the COVID/reserve list, keeping him out of three games.

After playing between 16% and 36% of the team's offensive snaps between 2013-17, Sherman played just 9%, 9% and 6% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in 2018, '19 and '20, perhaps coinciding with a more aggressive, pass-heavy offense with Mahomes at the helm.

Sherman was well-known for his vivacious arrivals at Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, so exiting his NFL career on a helicopter seems more than fitting.

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
