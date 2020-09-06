SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs Initial Practice Squad Roster for 2020

Joshua Brisco

With the Kansas City Chiefs down to 53 players on the active roster after the 2020 roster cutdown deadline passed Saturday afternoon, a number of Chiefs who missed the cut have secured a spot on the team's practice squad.

Specifically for this upcoming season, teams can keep up to 16 players on their practice squad, including as many as six vested veterans, as a way of helping teams expand rosters during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, a veteran quarterback like Matt Moore would be far over-qualified for a practice squad spot in a normal year, but can be safely placed on it in 2020, giving the Chiefs an experienced third quarterback option who they'd only need to be active if Patrick Mahomes or Chad Henne were to be injured or test positive for coronavirus.

With that as context, here's the Chiefs' initial 2020 practice squad:

DB Rodney Clemons 

LB Omari Cobb

WR Gehrig Dieter

WR Maurice Ffrench

WR Joe Fortson

LB Darius Harris

DB Lavert Hill

DT Braxton Hoyett

DB Chris Lammons

WR Kalija Lipscomb

QB Matt Moore 

QB Jordan Ta'amu

RB DeAndre Washington

DE Tim Ward

C Darryl Williams

The squad was announced in a tweet from the Chiefs' official twitter account Sunday.

Kansas City signed 15 players and will have two quarterbacks, one running back, four wide receivers, one offensive lineman, two defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs on their practice squad. 

For more information on the Chiefs' developing 2020 roster, bookmark arrowheadreport.com

