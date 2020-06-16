Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Chiefs to Recognize Juneteenth as Team Holiday

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they will be observing Juneteenth — Friday, June 19 — as a team holiday at the end of this week. The team made this statement in a tweet on Monday night.

"As our community and the country work toward a future without racial inequality and the injustices that have remained engrained in our society for far too long, the Kansas City Chiefs will recognize Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a holiday. During this time, the club's offices will be closed and we encourage our staff to examine how each of us and our organization can work towards a better future together."

To learn more about Juneteenth, click here to read about it on History.com.

The NFL, on June 12, announced that Juneteenth would be an official league holiday and that league offices would be closed on June 19. 

The Chiefs' announcement comes on the heels of Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu's involvement in the Black Lives Matter video featuring other black NFL stars, and after Mahomes, Mathieu and Head Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media about racial injustice issues on June 10.

In the videoconference, Reid explicitly expressed his support for Mahomes, Mathieu and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"With the issue with the racial issues going on now, it breaks my heart," Reid said. "I'm an old head, so I've been around long enough to see a few generations... I'm so happy, I'm so fired up about our younger generation, man. They're taking it and they're attacking this thing the right way. I just think we have this great country, and these kids know how great this country is... and all they wanna do is make this country better."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staying Quiet isn't an Option for Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu is voicing his thoughts on social injustice differently than he did when Colin Kaepernick and others knelt during the national anthem four years ago.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs And Their Record-Setting Dominance Over The AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs and their domination over AFC West division opponents Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Witt

The Kansas City Chiefs Should Think Ahead and Extend Travis Kelce

Kansas Chiefs GM Brett Veach has cemented himself as one of the best executives in all of football, but there’s one forward-thinking move he can make now to avoid paying big later. Pay Travis Kelce sooner than later.

Jordan Foote

What are the Biggest Weaknesses for the Chiefs' AFC West Foes?

The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly the class of the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will all need to take strides forward to compete with the Chiefs. But where can they improve?

Joshua Brisco

Tyrann Mathieu Remains Appreciative of Saints' Drew Brees

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu still holds respect for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in light of recent comments on kneeling during the national anthem.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes Aware Of Impact In #StrongerTogether Video

There are many words and superlatives used to describe Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "Unaware" shouldn’t be one of those.

Tucker D. Franklin

What is the Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Weakness?

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl Champions, but nobody's perfect. Even as they return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters, there's room for improvement.

Joshua Brisco

Second-Year Jump: How Does Darwin Thompson's Role Change With Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

What does Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle anticipate from Darwin Thompson in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Mark Van Sickle

by

Chiefly Bacon

Tyrann Mathieu Thinks Colin Kaepernick Should Be In The NFL

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu thinks former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should have another shot in the NFL.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs Who Could Be Future Hall of Famers (Part 2)

How many members of the Kansas City Chiefs could end up being future Hall of Famers? We take a look at the Even Money and Outside Chance candidates in Part 2.

Austin J

by

Redeyedrat