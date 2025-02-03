Kansas City Chiefs Linked to Intriguing Defender
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to be an intriguing team to watch.
Regardless of what ends up happening in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Chiefs will have a lot of work to do. There are a couple of high-profile free agents that Kansas City will need to figure out how to retain.
If they are unable to retain those free agents, such as Nick Bolton and Trey Smith, the Chiefs will need to get creative trying to replace them.
That being said, there are also other areas that Kansas City could use more help. One of those areas is alongside Chris Jones on the defensive line.
With that in mind the Chiefs have received a new intriguing prediction in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, Kansas City has been projected to land Texas A&M star defensive tackle Shemar Turner in the second round at No. 64 overall.
"The Chiefs’ defense has played a major role in their run to the Super Bowl to this point, but it wouldn’t hurt to add another talented defensive lineman to their interior rotation," they wrote.
"If you’re looking for a sexy pick, Shemar Turner might not be your guy. However, if you want a rock-solid run defender up the middle who can hold double-team blocks and stack and shed blocks well at the line of scrimmage, you’ve come to the right place."
Turner is coming off of a solid season with the Aggies in 2024. He racked up 36 total tackles to go along with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Turner is an intimidating physical presence on the line. He would add great size and good athleticism for a player his size. There is a chance that Turner could help immediately as a rookie.
Either way, the Chiefs do need to start planning for life after Jones. Turner could end up being that guy long-term.
Don't be surprised if Kansas City decides to pursue a defensive lineman in the draft. Turner would be an ideal fit in the second round, but the Chiefs do need to focus on bringing in a young stud in that area.