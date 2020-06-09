Arrowhead Report
Where Would Current Kansas City Chiefs Players Go If The NFL Was To Re-Draft?

Tucker D. Franklin

The analysts at ESPN’s NFL Nation asked the question, “What if every NFL team had a complete do-over in building its roster?”

So with nothing better to do in the offseason with still more than a month before training camps begin, they did just that.

The analysts hit the reset button in the NFL, made everyone a free agent, and gave each team reporter the job of general manager.

Here are the redrafting rules:

Every current NFL player is available, and salary caps don't matter here. But we only drafted four rounds.

In those four picks, each pretend GM had to select a quarterback, a non-QB offensive player and a defensive player. The fourth pick was a wild card, open to anything.

We used the 2020 NFL draft order, with traded picks reversed, and a snaking format. What about the other 20 starters for each team? The rest of the roster is made up of average-level NFL talent. Our analytics team identifies that as someone such as OT Donovan Smith, edge rusher Harold Landry III or CB Malcolm Butler.

Each GM was asked to draft with intentions of winning a Super Bowl within five years. Some took a harder line, while others built a base that might still need a year or two.

It’s no surprise who went No. 1 overall. In their scenario, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the Cincinnati Bengals first, but he wasn’t the only Chief to leave the board in the first round. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill went 29th overall to the Tenessee Titans and was the only other Chiefs player to be selected in the first round. 

Other Chiefs to be drafted included tight end Travis Kelce (Denver Broncos, 50th overall), defensive tackle Chris Jones (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 78th overall), offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (Pittsburgh Steelers, 82nd overall), safety Tyrann Mathieu (Houston Texans, 103rd overall) and defensive end Frank Clark (New England Patriots, 106th overall).

From the new-Chiefs perspective, Kansas City’s draft was selected by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, left more to be desired. The first-round selection of cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a good addition, but back-to-back running backs, Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb, in rounds two and three raise some eyebrows. Teicher then selected quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the final round.

I was guided by the "best player available" philosophy throughout and was pleasantly surprised at the availability of the NFL's top cornerback in Gilmore and a couple of versatile backs in Cook and Chubb. But having seen how the draft unfolded, I made a mistake in waiting until my second wave of back-to-back picks to get my quarterback.

I anticipated a better selection of QBs being available when I passed the first time around, and I was wrong. Instead of Cook, I should have gone for a veteran like Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr or Jared Goff, or even a younger player like Justin Herbert or Jarrett Stidham. But now I'm stuck with a journeyman at the game's most important position, and I'm afraid I'm doomed to a lowly record and a much higher draft pick next year. — Teicher

Draft analyst Mike Clay gave the draft a Teir 4 grade and said, “Starting with the league's best corner was great, but back-to-back running backs and a 30-year-old borderline backup QB is problematic.”

For ESPN NFL Nation’s full re-draft, click here.

