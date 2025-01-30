Kansas City Chiefs OL Trey Smith Could Be on the Move After Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
The Chiefs offensive line has been injuried an beaten up for most of the second half of the season. Now after the Super Bowl, the offensive line can be losing a key piece to free agency this offseason.
Chiefs guard Trey Smith can be on the move after Super Bowl LIX. Smith is set to be a free agent, and he will be one of the top offensive linemen on the market.
PFF has Smith being a fit for the Chicago Bears next season.
"Trey Smith would provide an instant upgrade to the Bears offensive line: Given how Detroit’s offense was built under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, it would be no surprise if his first order of business in Chicago is reinforcing the offensive line," PFF said.
"On paper, the Chicago Bears' offensive line looked promising heading into the 2024 season, but injuries and inconsistency prevented the unit from reaching its potential. The group surrendered 180 total pressures—including a league-high 37 sacks—on 682 pass plays in the regular season, finishing with an 84.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked just 21st in the NFL.
"If he doesn’t re-sign with Kansas City, Smith is widely regarded as the top offensive lineman on the free-agent market. One of his biggest assets is durability. He has played the third-most snaps among guards over the past four regular seasons, and his 78.0 PFF overall grade ranks 10th among 70 qualifying guards during that span."