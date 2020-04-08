Chiefs sit atop new SI.com NFL Power Rankings

Even as the NFL offseason has been happening under the cloud of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been happening. Many teams across the league have made big moves in an attempt to improve before the NFL Draft begins later this month.

The Kansas City Chiefs, however, have stayed relatively quiet. It's been all about "running it back," a motto fit for a Super Bowl champion team. And, according to SI.com's Jenny Vrentas, it's working.

In Vrentas' pre-draft power rankings, the Chiefs sit atop the NFL even with an offseason focused on stability over change. Here's what she had to say about the defending Super Bowl champs.

1. Kansas City Chiefs No moves—or lack thereof—matter more than the defending Super Bowl champions being led by the best QB in the NFL. The Chiefs’ offseason priorities include working toward an extension for Patrick Mahomes and also trying to keep long-term their best player on defense, franchise-tagged DL Chris Jones. A restructure of Sammy Watkins’s contract last week freed up the team’s impossibly tight cap space. The Chiefs still have some holes to fill, namely cornerback, but Andy Reid is in his basement office, likely drawing up some wild pass concepts with which his generational QB will try to defend their championship (whenever it is that play resumes).

Around the rest of the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers are second-best in the AFC West, coming in at 19, with the Las Vegas Raiders at 21 and the Denver Broncos at 25.

Even in a quiet offseason, the Chiefs have done nothing but maintain their lead on the rest of the league — and the rest of the division by an enormous margin.

