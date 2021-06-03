Sports Illustrated home
Chiefs Release Linebacker Kamalei Correa Less than a Month After Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Kamalei Correa less than a month after signing the former second-round pick.
The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Kamalei Correa less than a month after signing the former second-round pick, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Correa was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, selected by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent five years in the league, playing for the Ravens, Tennesee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tucker D. Franklin wrote about Correa after his signing on May 5.

Correa was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in nine games, recording four tackles and a forced fumble in his rookie season before being placed on injured reserve.

Following his injury, Correa played in all 16 games for Baltimore and logged eight tackles.

Despite playing the full season in 2017, Correa was traded to the Titans before the start of the 2018 season for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Correa collected his first career sack with Tennessee. He finished the 2018 season with 37 tackles, 5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. He recorded two sacks and 13 tackles during the playoffs.

Correa re-signed with the Titans for the 2020 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Before his deal was up, Correa was traded once again. The Titans traded Correa to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Correa has recorded 84 career tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his five-year career.

Correa seemed like a possible depth piece when the Chiefs added him in May, but with linebackers like veteran Anthony Hitchens, second-year second-round pick Willie Gay Jr., rookie second-round pick Nick Bolton and veteran Ben Niemann, the Chiefs seem to be looking elsewhere (or nowhere else at all) for more linebacker help.

The Correa release may be more interesting if they viewed him as edge-rushing help, potentially opening the door for another veteran pass-rusher like Melvin Ingram III or Justin Houston.

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) walks off the field after the team s 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. 85a8418
