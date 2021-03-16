GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Kansas City Chiefs Sign RB Darrel Williams to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with running back Darrel Williams, bringing the multi-year Chief back into KC's offense for another season.
First reported by Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, Williams's deal can be worth up to $2.13 million in 2021, with $930,000 in guarantees.

Williams has recorded 93 carries for 354 yards and 36 receptions for 310 yards with six total touchdowns for the Chiefs in his three seasons after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. In 2020, Williams saw a significant amount of work as the Chiefs' third-down back, even ahead of rookie first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and veteran back Le'Veon Bell.

With Williams and Edwards-Helaire under contract for 2021 and Bell unlikely to return, the Chiefs' running back decisions will now turn to Damien Williams, a star of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV season. Damien opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and to spend time with his mother, who had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer.

Now, Damien Williams is set to return to the roster with a $2.7 million salary-cap hit, though none of his salary is guaranteed and the Chiefs could clear $2.1 million in cap space if they choose to go into 2021 with Darrel as the primary backup to Edwards-Helaire.

One well-known name has already left the Chiefs' backfield this offseason, as fan-favorite fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement on March 4.

If the Chiefs do not wish to add another running back at any point this offseason, they could choose to start 2021 with Edwards-Helaire and both Darrel and Damien Williams to form a deep and experienced three-man rotation in the backfield alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
