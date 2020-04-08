Report: Kansas City Chiefs sign RB DeAndre Washington

According to a report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent running back DeAndre Washington.

Washington spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders after being drafted in the fifth round in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2019, Washington started three games and has 1,122 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns with the Raiders.

Washington also caught 36 passes in 2019 and 34 in 2017, with a career total of 88 receptions for 613 yards in his career with the Raiders.

Coming from a divisional rival, Washington already has a Chiefs connection: he was teammates with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

That clip comes from a monster four-touchdown game where Washington scored four rushing touchdowns with two more touchdowns and 392 yards (and no interceptions) from Mahomes. Texas Tech still lost the game 55-52.

Pro Football Focus recapped Washington's time with the Raiders, giving the running back a 76.5 overall grade, with 72.1 on the ground and 80.8 as a pass-catcher, his most likely strength coming into the Chiefs' pass-heavy offense.