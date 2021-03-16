Kansas City Chiefs Sign DE Taco Charlton to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to bring back defensive end Taco Charlton, who previously joined the Chiefs on another one-year deal last offseason.

First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Charlton's signing will give him a second run with the Chiefs after his first year in Kansas City was cut short by an ankle fracture in Week 9 that ended his season.

Charlton joined the Chiefs after two underwhelming years to start his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him 28th overall in 2017. The Miami Dolphins claimed Charlton off waivers in September 2019 and he hit free agency in May 2020.

After joining the Chiefs, Charlton talked about his potential fit across from college teammate Frank Clark and why Kansas City was a good fit for him to revitalize his career.

"Yeah, it was a place I was looking forward to coming sort of right off waivers," Charlton told members of the media in a conference call after his signing ahead of the 2020 season. "So, once I cleared, me and Frank were on the phone, we were talking. Like I said, that’s why nothing else mattered to me, money-wise, nothing really mattered. I just wanted to play football, wanted to go to a good situation where I could play some good football and feel like I could add myself to a good defense.”

Charlton's return for another year in Kansas City will be a welcome addition for the Chiefs' group of edge-rushers, as Clark, Charlton and fellow Michigan alum Mike Danna are the team's only defensive ends with significant snaps at the NFL level currently under contract with the Chiefs.

