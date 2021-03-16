GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Kansas City Chiefs Tender Guard Andrew Wylie for 2021 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have tendered restricted free-agent guard Andrew Wylie, likely keeping the 2020 starter in Kansas City for the 2021 season.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs have tendered restricted free-agent guard Andrew Wylie, likely keeping the 2020 starter in Kansas City for the 2021 season.

First reported by Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Wylie's return would be for his fourth season, though his role could be different in 2021.

As McDowell noted, Wylie played 88% of the Chiefs' regular-season offensive snaps in 2020 in addition to all but three offensive snaps in the Chiefs' playoff run. Wylie spent the vast majority of the 2020 season as the Chiefs' starting right guard except when injuries forced him to right tackle, including in Super Bowl LV.

After signing former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney to a massive five-year, $80 million deal on Monday, the Chiefs certainly plan for one guard spot to belong to Thuney in 2021, barring a positional change. With the possible return of fellow guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, it reasons to believe that Wylie and Nick Allegretti will compete for reps at guard, with Allegretti also being a potential candidate to work at center.

Wylie is most likely being tagged with an original-round tender, which would carry a one-year contract worth $2.133 million. Here's the math on an original-round tender from NFL.com:

Original-round tender: One-year contract worth the greater of (a) $2.133 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary. Draft-choice compensation: a pick in the round the player was originally drafted in.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes' Contract Structure is a Blessing for the Chiefs, Curse for the Rest of the NFL

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) enters the field during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Tender Guard Andrew Wylie for 2021 Season

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Sign DE Taco Charlton to One-Year Deal

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Sign RB Darrel Williams to One-Year Deal

Nov 1, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks on a play in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Guard Joe Thuney

Sep 22, 2018; Eugene, OR, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello (3) celebrates with Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walker Little (72) after the Cardinal defeated Oregon Ducks 38-31 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit- Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The Chiefs Should Invest in Developing Stanford Offensive Tackle Walker Little

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Restructure Chris Jones, Travis Kelce; Will Have More than $20M for Free Agency

USATSI_14016034_168390306_lowres
News

Chiefs Reportedly Not Tendering Deon Yelder

Texas A&M s defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) tackles Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Ss Clemson 2019 09 07 2401
Draft

How Bobby Brown III's Game Can Translate to the Chiefs' Defensive Line