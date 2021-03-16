Kansas City Chiefs Tender Guard Andrew Wylie for 2021 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have tendered restricted free-agent guard Andrew Wylie, likely keeping the 2020 starter in Kansas City for the 2021 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have tendered restricted free-agent guard Andrew Wylie, likely keeping the 2020 starter in Kansas City for the 2021 season.

First reported by Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Wylie's return would be for his fourth season, though his role could be different in 2021.

As McDowell noted, Wylie played 88% of the Chiefs' regular-season offensive snaps in 2020 in addition to all but three offensive snaps in the Chiefs' playoff run. Wylie spent the vast majority of the 2020 season as the Chiefs' starting right guard except when injuries forced him to right tackle, including in Super Bowl LV.

After signing former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney to a massive five-year, $80 million deal on Monday, the Chiefs certainly plan for one guard spot to belong to Thuney in 2021, barring a positional change. With the possible return of fellow guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, it reasons to believe that Wylie and Nick Allegretti will compete for reps at guard, with Allegretti also being a potential candidate to work at center.

Wylie is most likely being tagged with an original-round tender, which would carry a one-year contract worth $2.133 million. Here's the math on an original-round tender from NFL.com:

Original-round tender: One-year contract worth the greater of (a) $2.133 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary. Draft-choice compensation: a pick in the round the player was originally drafted in.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes' Contract Structure is a Blessing for the Chiefs, Curse for the Rest of the NFL