Chiefs' Divisional Rival Receives Crushing News
After much speculation, quarterback Matthew Stafford will end up staying in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams. The team announced Friday that Stafford will stay with the Rams, as they work on finalizing a new deal.
Stafford has been the center of many trade rumors this offseason, attaching him to numerous teams such as the New York Giants and the Chiefs' divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams allowed Stafford's agent to gauge interest for the veteran quarterback after contract talks stalled.
The Raiders were one of the main teams in contention to get Stafford through trade, and a lot of fans were banking on the possibility of a deal being done between the two teams. Now that Stafford's off the table, Las Vegas will be forced to pivot to other options.
Las Vegas currently holds the 6th overall pick in this year's draft. While it's still a high-value position, it's unlikely that the top quarterbacks in this year's class, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, will still be available by the 6th selection. This leaves them with either needing to trade up, or finding a different solution through free agency.
No team is happier to hear the news than the Kansas City Chiefs. As they are division rivals, the Chiefs will surely like to remain atop the AFC West. Although the Raiders weren't exactly competitive last season, pairing Brock Bowers and Stafford was sure to be a headache for opposing teams next season. Already having to compete with the rising Denver Broncos along with the Los Angeles Chargers restructuring under a new head coach, there's no telling what the Raiders could've been with Stafford leading the charge.
The NFL Combine is currently still happening, and it'll be crucial for KC and the Raiders to scope out talent. As the Chiefs continue to fill their roster needs this offseason, avoiding a Raiders team led by Stafford only strengthens their path to another division title. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm along with a returning Travis Kelce, the Chiefs will focus on staying ahead of their rivals, no matter how the rest of the division shakes out.
