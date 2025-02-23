Chiefs Predicted to Sign Former Rival Chargers Star
The Chiefs know Keenan Allen all too well. The Los Angeles Chargers franchise legend has a long history of effective play against the Chiefs but in 2025, he could be the answer to getting back to the Super Bowl according to Pro Football Network.
"After losing in Super Bowl 59, the Kansas City Chiefs will feel like they’re in for a long offseason. They have two glaring offensive line needs: left tackle and right guard if Trey Smith leaves. However, they may look to fill both of those needs through the draft and focus elsewhere in free agency." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. "That still leaves a few options, but the most intriguing is at wide receiver."
"In Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs have two starting wide receivers. However, they could do with a reliable veteran option to complement them, especially if Travis Kelce decides to retire. Of the free agent options available this offseason at wide receiver, Keenan Allen is the most intriguing fit for the Chiefs."
"The Chiefs may well consider Chris Godwin, but his contract will likely be close to double that of Allen in AAV, making it tough to fill the defensive line’s needs. The biggest question mark with Allen is whether he would feel comfortable playing for the Chiefs, given the rivalry between the Chiefs and his former team in Los Angeles."
Allen previously stated that he would like to either re-sign with the Bears or return to Los Angeles either as a Charger or Ram when he was asked about his NFL future early in the season. The thing about the old days is that they're the old days and the Chiefs giving Allen an oppertunity to compete for a Super Bowl might be the thing that secures his signature.
His exit from the Chargers was messy, refusing a pay cut and an extension offer. Don't expect his former employer to play much of a factor.
Allen is a lot like Travis Kelce. Physically impressive but wins with their mind. While Rice and Worthy spread the coverage out, it will be Allen who finds the holes to exploit. Once the defense keys in on him, the green light should be given for the deep ball.
