Chiefs Projected to Snag Explosive Threat for Patrick Mahomes
It may sound strange to hear, but the Kansas City Chiefs actually have some legitimate holes heading into the NFL offseason.
The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles exposed them pretty clearly, and one of the biggest issues is certainly a lack of weapons for Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City's salary cap situation will make it difficult for the Chiefs to actually go out and land star power for Mahomes in free agency, and it will even make trades hard, as well.
As a result, Kansas City may have to focus on the NFL Draft, and Owain Jones of Pro Football Network sees the Chiefs finding an answer in the first round.
In his first-round mock draft, Jones has Kansas City selecting Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 31st overall pick.
"A wide receiver is an underrated need for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Emeka Egbuka would be fantastic value late in the first round," Jones wrote.
I definitely wouldn't go as far to call the need for a wide receiver "underrated" given the Chiefs' current state of affairs, but I digress.
"The Ohio State receiver is polished, refined, and fluid," Jones continued. "An elite option from the slot, the former five-star recruit has advanced intelligence, technical route running, and a natural feel for space."
Egbuka hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season, playing a pivotal role in the Buckeyes winning a national championship.
Right now, the receiver position is a massive question mark for Kansas City. Rashee Rice's status is up in the air as he recovers from a torn ACL, and he also has pending legal issues. Meanwhile, Marquise Brown is slated to hit free agency in March.
Beyond that, the Chiefs do have Xavier Worthy, who emerged as a serious threat for Mahomes during his rookie campaign, but that's about all they have at wide out.
Kansas City may choose to prioritize its shaky offensive line in the first round of the draft, but that may also depend on what the Chiefs do in free agency.
Regardless, Egbuka would represent a terrific pick for Andy Reid's squad.
