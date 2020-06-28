Arrowhead Report
Kareem Hunt Happy for Former Teammates in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Joe Andrews

Over a year and a half has passed since the Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with former running back Kareem Hunt after a video circulated of him shoving and kicking a woman at an Ohio hotel.

The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV a season after his release, while Hunt worked to re-establish himself as a member of the Cleveland Browns following an eight-game suspension. 

Hunt discussed what it was like to see his former team win a Lombardi Trophy during a press conference with Cleveland reporters on Monday. 

“I love those guys — I’ve got brothers on that team,” Hunt said. “I came in with a lot of those players, love the coaches there, they’re all good people and they deserved it. I’m happy for them. I talk to a lot of them and I’m very happy for them. They are champs — they deserve it. I know how hard that team works and how hard they stress to be great.”

A week before the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Rocky River Police Department found “small amounts of marijuana” in Hunt’s car during a traffic stop. 

Hunt was cited for a traffic violation and was not charged for possession. He signed a restricted free-agent tender three months later. 

“I’m just blessed to play the game,” Hunt said. “I always feel lucky to play football. I know any second it could be gone.” 

Hunt ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns following his eight-game suspension at the beginning of 2019. He also had 37 receptions for 285 yards and a touchdown. 

His role in the air could expand in 2020 thanks to training with both the running backs and wide receivers throughout the virtual offseason. 

Hunt said he is embracing the flex opportunity ahead of what could be his first complete season since 2017, a year before his Chiefs career ended. 

“I see myself—whenever my number is called, I am going to be ready to go," Hunt said. "It does not matter when, if it is the passing game or running the football. Whenever my number is called—I will be ready. I am looking forward to that. However they want to use me, just let me know. We will see how that goes.”

For more news on Hunt and the Browns, visit Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest. 

