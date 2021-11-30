Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Chiefs Activate Kyle Long From PUP, Place Two Others on IR

    The Chiefs are making some changes ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Broncos.
    As the Kansas City Chiefs get back in the swing of things following their bye week, the team is making a series of roster moves. Originally reported by Matt Verderame of FanSided, the Chiefs are activating guard Kyle Long from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. 

    Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star later confirmed the report, in addition to adding some injured reserve news about a couple of other Chiefs — running back Jerick McKinnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

    Long's activation corresponds with his timeline to return to play, as Tuesday was the deadline for the Chiefs to promote him to the active roster. Long, who suffered a lower leg injury in June, could be in line to receive his first in-game action with the team at some point in the near future. His practice window was opened on Nov. 9. With right tackles Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers still recovering from injuries of their own, it remains to be seen whether Long could possibly fill in during their absence.

    McKinnon, who the Chiefs signed this offseason as a free agent pickup, has made a minimal impact as the team's third running back on the depth chart. Even when starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with a knee injury, it was Darrel Williams who saw the lion's share of the snaps and overall carries. McKinnon has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, and now the 29-year-old will miss at least three weeks before returning to practice.

    Saunders, a 2019 third-round pick, hadn't played since Week 7. He had a strong preseason and showed flashes of progressing in year three, but a nagging knee injury held him back. The interior defensive lineman will also miss at least three weeks. Kemp, who was recently activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, is a special teams ace who also has a pair of receptions as a wide receiver this season.

    Sep 23, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) stands on the field during the first half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
