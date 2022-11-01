Skip to main content

Andy Reid Hints at Roles and Timeline for Kadarius Toney

Andy Reid provided some clues as to what wide receiver Kadarius Toney will bring to KC and why the Chiefs thought it was worth sending draft picks to New York for their new weapon.

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media for the first time since the team traded a third-round and sixth-round draft pick for former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. In Reid's Monday press conference, he provided some clues as to what Toney could bring to the Chiefs' high-flying offense, both in the short term and in the future.

"He is healthy right now, which is a good thing," Reid said, preemptively addressing one of Toney's biggest issues in New York. "[I] look forward to getting him into the mix somehow. We’re working through that. We’re meeting as an offensive staff. We’re going through those things now. We’ll just see how it sorts out here. We’ve got one football, and we’ve got a few guys that we’d like to get the ball to. We’ll see how he fits in. I’m not expecting him to learn the whole offense in a day. I think it’ll be a gradual process going forward, even though he is a smart kid. I’m sure he’ll pick it up relatively fast."

Later, Reid provided another look at how Toney's acclamation process may go, reiterating that he won't be in a hurry to rush Toney into a major role.

"We try to exploit everybody’s strengths and use them as we go, and then work on whatever weaknesses they have," Reid said. "So that allows us to get guys in at least a decent position to do what we think they can do best. And so, it won’t be any different with him than the other guys. We’ll see how it works out, see how fast he picks it up. He hasn’t played for a couple of weeks here, so getting him back into the swing of things and speed of it will be important. Then we’ll just see. We’ll take it day-by-day. We’ll just see how he does with it, but he’s a nice addition. I’m not going to rush him into something that he’s not comfortable with or I’m not comfortable with."

Even as Toney gets up to speed with the Chiefs' offense, Reid acknowledged that Toney may see the field on special teams as a returner.

"He’s had experience with that in college, he was actually very good in college at that," Reid said. "Not as much in the NFL as college, but we know he has that potential and we’ll just see where that goes."

Toney returned just 15 kickoffs and 13 punts over his four-year career at Florida, but his senior season saw him average 22.1 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return, including one touchdown across his 18 combined returns.

Still on his rookie contract, Toney is under Chief control through the 2024 season, even if the team declines to pick up his fifth-year option that would cover 2025. Current wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are free agents after the 2022 season, which projects to be a noteworthy element of the Toney acquisition. Reid addressed how KC's long-term plan may have evolved with Toney's addition and how he and general manager Brett Veach manage that part of the game.

"We’re always trying to stay two to three years down the road on that part," Reid said. "And our financial guys do a great job with it and likewise our cap guys and likewise Veach does a great job with it. They share that with me. It’s my responsibility to get these guys incorporated and so that’s kind of where my energy goes, but they do have a plan there and they do talk to me about that."

