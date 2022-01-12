Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams Injury Updates

The Chiefs have a status update regarding their two top running backs as they enter the NFL playoffs.

Following Wednesday's practice, the Kansas City Chiefs released their first injury report of the playoffs, providing an update on the status of running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, in addition to good news for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Williams (toe) both appeared at practice on Wednesday and were officially listed as limited participants. Everyone else on the active roster, including Hill (heel) were full participants on Wednesday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media after practice and said the trio looked good but wouldn't commit to their long-term status.

"They worked and they looked good today," Reid said. We’ll just see how it goes here the rest of the week."

With Edwards-Helaire and Williams on the mend, Reid was asked about the Chiefs' plans for the postseason regarding their running back room and if they would take a running back by committee approach.

"Well, we’ve kind of done that throughout here," Reid said. "We’ve just rolled guys in and everybody has had their little role with the offense. So, we’ll keep doing that. We try to keep guys fresh the best you possibly can against a really good defense. So, it won’t be any different than in the season where we did that."

Williams injured his toe just before halftime of last weekend's game against the Denver Broncos, and Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since KC's first matchup with the Steelers when he suffered a shoulder injury that was initially described as a collarbone injury.

Against the Broncos, running back Derrick Gore ran the ball seven times for 30 yards and veteran back Jerick McKinnon caught three passes for 26 yards and his first-ever touchdown as a Chief, in addition to his five carries for 24 yards on the ground.