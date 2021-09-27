Andy Reid Released From Hospital

After a brief stint at the hospital, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is set to make his return to the team soon.

After the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Reid briefly addressed the team before being taken out of the stadium in an ambulance. Per the team, he was then "transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation" and was deemed in stable condition as of about 9:30 p.m. later that night.

Reid, 63, was treated for dehydration and should make his return to the Chiefs' facility later on Monday or for Tuesday's regularly scheduled workday. In Reid's absence after the Chargers loss, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub addressed the media. He and the Chiefs' players reiterated that Reid appeared to be in good spirits upon his exit and they were hopeful that he'd recover quickly.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo opened his section of Monday's press conference by expressing how important it is that Reid is doing better. Everyone within the Chiefs organization is obviously happy to know that their head coach is quickly on the mend after a minor scare.

Coming up, the Chiefs will be hard at work this week preparing for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Reid's former team in the Philadelphia Eagles. It's undoubtedly a plus that Reid is not only safe and sound, but that he'll be able to get back to what he does best immediately.