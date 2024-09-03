KC Chiefs Injury Report for Baltimore Ravens: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Status
Two days ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are almost as healthy as an NFL team can be, with one major exception.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid officially ruled wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown out for KC's season-opening showdown with the Baltimore Ravens due to the sternoclavicular dislocation Brown suffered on the first offensive play of the Chiefs' preseason. The good news is that no other players received an injury designation from Reid on Tuesday, noting that the rest of the active roster participated in Tuesday's practice.
It's no surprise that Brown won't suit up on Thursday night, as Reid essentially ruled him out earlier this week. Brown's injury likely means the Chiefs will have their other six wide receivers active against Baltimore, including newly returning veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Earlier in the week, Reid indicated that he expects Smith-Schuster to be ready to play a part in the offense in Week 1.
Reid did not provide an injury designation for sidelined running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire because the 25-year-old back is no longer on the active roster after being placed on the Non-Football Illness list. Edwards-Helaire will be out for at least four games.
On Monday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy discussed how the Chiefs' running back rotation will work on Thursday, with Isiah Pacheco as the clear starter ahead of rookie Carson Steele and newly added veteran Samaje Perine.
"We'll see," Nagy said. "It's one of those 'next man up' mentalities that we all talk about, but that's real. I think the guys have done a great job all training camp. Pacheco's been phenomenal at understanding his role and these other guys as we get going, this'll be important for all of us to make sure that, whether it's running the football, protections, or in the pass game, that everyone knows, no matter who it is, that they feel really good about their assignments."
While Reid has publicly maintained optimism about Perine's chances to contribute on Thursday night, Nagy described Perine's onboarding as an ongoing process.
"We're learning that ourselves right now, too," Nagy said. "I think we're learning that as we get through this. How much can he handle? What's too much? What's not enough? There's a balance. But certainly one thing that I've taken from being with him these short amount of days is that [he's] super smart, he's a true pro, he gets it, so we've just got to balance how much."
Chiefs make another practice squad adjustment
After being claimed off waivers by the Chiefs and later being waived by KC, cornerback Eric Scott has signed to the Chiefs' practice squad, according to Matt Derrick.