Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

    The Chiefs' second-round pick is beginning to turn some heads on a national scale.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 rookie draft class has impressed thus far in the season, and linebacker Nick Bolton is no different. The first-year standout has been so impressive, in fact, that the NFL awarded him Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October. 

    Throughout the second month of the NFL season, Bolton amassed 43 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He has back-to-back games with double-digit tackles, although the most recent one came in Monday night's win over the New York Giants — a Nov. 1 contest.

    With starting MIKE linebacker Anthony Hitchens missing time due to a triceps injury, Bolton has stepped in and filled that role admirably. The former Missouri Tigers star is at his best when working downhill and being decisive in the run game, which is exactly what he's done in recent weeks. Alongside second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr., Bolton is forming what could be a quality core for the Chiefs on defense for the next several years.

    In his rookie season, Bolton has 66 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. In three years at Missouri, he compiled 220 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a pair of interceptions. He also broke up 12 passes and recovered a fumble.

    Read More

    With their first pick in this year's draft, the Chiefs chose Bolton with the 58th overall selection. Many have been critical of the team's process in regards to consecutive second-round linebackers, but it's hard to argue with the recent results of those picks. Gay has an interception in back-to-back games, and Bolton is truly coming into his own with Hitchens out. The NFL is noticing the latter, and that bodes well for the Chiefs moving forward.

    Read More: Aaron Rodgers Out With COVID; Jordan Love to Start vs. Chiefs

    August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

    57 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Out With COVID; Jordan Love to Start vs. Chiefs

    21 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    The Chiefs Need to Commit to Running the Football Consistently

    Nov 3, 2021
    Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Trade Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets

    Nov 2, 2021
    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chris Jones Praises Gritty Chiefs Performance: ‘It’s a Marathon in This League'

    Nov 2, 2021
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Trade for Former Chargers, Steelers DE Melvin Ingram

    Nov 2, 2021
    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes Preaches Patience on Offense: ‘We’re Going to Snap Out of It'

    Nov 2, 2021
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) on the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid on Josh Gordon’s Progress: ‘He’s So Close'

    Nov 2, 2021