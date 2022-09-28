Skip to main content

Chiefs Re-Sign Elijah Lee to Practice Squad, Promote Nazeeh Johnson

The Chiefs bring up their final 2022 draft pick and reunite with an old friend on Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs made some minor roster moves on Tuesday afternoon when they released linebacker Elijah Lee and signed both defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. Less than 24 hours later, the team is already moving and shaking on the transaction front once again. 

On Wednesday morning, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reported that Lee was re-signed to the Chiefs' practice squad. Because Lee is a vested veteran, he wasn't subject to the NFL waiver process and had the open choice to sign with any team he chose upon being released. The 26-year-old chose Kansas City, and Lee now rejoins the club he's recorded four tackles for spanning three games this season. Lee, a noted special-teamer, has played 66 special teams snaps thus far in the 2022 campaign. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Lee tweeted (presumably) about his journey thus far:

To make room for the acquisition of Lee to the team's practice squad, the Chiefs promoted defensive back Nazeeh Johnson to the active roster per Adam Teicher of ESPN. Johnson, the 259th pick in this year's NFL Draft, was brought in as a safety out of Marshall but has also logged practice time at cornerback throughout the offseason and training camp. Teicher adds that Johnson will be set to complete the "Fab Five" of defensive backs drafted by Kansas City this year being on the active roster once first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie is off of the injured reserve list.

In five seasons at Marshall, Johnson recorded 302 total tackles (six for loss) with 19 passes broken up, seven interceptions and a forced fumble. Noted for his impressive athletic profile and ability to serve as a versatile piece either in the secondary or on special teams (or both), Johnson projects to be in good favor with special teams coordinator Dave Toub should he be active on game days moving forward. 

Kansas City Chiefs
