Chiefs Reach Agreement With Family of Girl Injured in Britt Reid Crash

The Chiefs are offering financial relief to the family of the five-year-old girl who was seriously injured earlier this year.

More than nine months removed from a crash that left five-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement with her family that will cover Young's medical and other related expenses for the rest of her life.

Initially reported by Glenn E. Rice of The Kansas City Star, the Chiefs organization has worked over the past several months to come up with a plan that will ensure Young has the best medical care possible. On Friday afternoon, the team released a statement in response to the new development:

In February, just days before the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Britt Reid caused a multi-vehicle accident around southbound I-435 in Kansas City, not too far from the Chiefs' facility. In one of the cars was Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury that she's going to spend the rest of her life working to recover from.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving over 80 mph just before the crash and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.113 two hours after the incident. He was later placed on administrative leave and is now no longer employed by the team.

At the scene, Reid admitted to having two or three drinks and also taking prescribed Adderall. He's facing a federal charge of driving while intoxicated and has a criminal trial set for April 18, 2022.