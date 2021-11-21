Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu Added to Injury Report Hours Before Game vs. Cowboys

Less than three hours before the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take the field against the Dallas Cowboys in a crucial Week 11 matchup, safety Tyrann Mathieu was a late addition to the team's injury report.

The Chiefs are calling Mathieu's injury a knee ailment. Per Ed Werder of ESPN, Mathieu "experienced swelling in his knee overnight and reported it to the team when he arrived at the stadium." The 29-year-old star defensive back did not appear on the injury report during the week and has made nine starts for the Chiefs this season. Over that span, Mathieu has amassed 50 tackles, broken up five passes, recovered a fumble and also recorded an interception.

If the three-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler is unable to go for the Chiefs, the next man in line could be Daniel Sorensen. Sorensen has struggled immensely this year, so much that he was benched in favor of Juan Thornhill earlier in the year. Nevertheless, the veteran has a thorough understanding of Steve Spagnuolo's defense and has been a contributor to the unit for quite some time. Sorensen picked off a Derek Carr pass in last week's game.

Behind Sorensen, Armani Watts is another name to watch for. He's carrying a questionable designation into Sunday's matchup due to an illness. Watts has played sparingly this year but saw some action near the end of the Chiefs' Week 10 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't appear on the injury report until Friday, when he missed practice altogether.

LATE UPDATE: Upon inactives being announced, Mathieu was ruled active for the Chiefs. Josh Klingler of the Chiefs Radio Network reported it first.