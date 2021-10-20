    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Chiefs vs. Titans Injury Report: Good News and Bad News for KC

    The Chiefs' first injury report of Week 7 includes some familiar names for Kansas City.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Kansas City Chiefs have issued their first injury report ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, and there are pieces of good news and bad news for Kansas City as they prepare for Tennessee.

    Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep), guard Joe Thuney (hand), fullback Michael Burton (pectoral) and tight end Jody Fortson (Achilles) did not practice on Wednesday, with Fortson's inclusion on the list likely being a formality before being placed on injured reserve.

    Tight end Travis Kelce (neck), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), safety Tyrann Mathieu (thumb), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) were all limited.

    The good news for the Chiefs is that Jones and Ward are starting the week on the field after missing significant time in recent weeks. The bad news is that the team is starting with a lengthy injury report ahead of Sunday's game.

    Also good news for Kansas City, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid struck an optimistic tone regarding a few of Wednesday's limited players when he spoke with the media before practice.

    "As far as injuries go, Michael Burton has a pec strain," Reid began. "Jody Fortson had surgery this morning on his Achilles. Tyreek will miss practice today with a quad contusion. We'll just let that calm back down. Hitch has a triceps contusion, he won't practice today. Again, just calming that down. Then, Joe Thuney, we'll rest him today with the hand."

    Thuney and Hill both played against the Washington Football Team on Sunday with the same injuries entering the game, though Hill did miss a portion of the action. Hitchens left the game with his triceps contusion and did not return against Washington.

    Kelce, Mathieu, Smith and Reed played against Washington as well and never received in-game injury diagnoses. 

    For Jones and Ward in their quest to return to the field, Reid was asked what he wanted to see from both players as they work their way back to game action.

    "Well, just to kind of get back into the swing of things," Reid said. "Knock the rust off, get back in the swing of things. They've been working hard, they just haven't been practicing. So, conditioning won't necessarily be the issue, it will be just getting back out there and doing the football stuff."

    Read More: Darrel Williams Isn’t Perfect, but He’s Enough for the Chiefs

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pulls in a touchdown catch defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Gw51487
    News

    Chiefs vs. Titans Injury Report: Good News and Bad News for KC

    50 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Darrel Williams Isn’t Perfect, but He’s Enough for the Chiefs

    5 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) drops back to pass under pressure. From. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    The Chiefs’ Defensive Line Group Is About to Get Interesting

    Oct 18, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) is shoved out of bounds after making a catch by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (44) and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Tyrann Mathieu on Teammates: ‘We Can Be a Championship Defense'

    Oct 17, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes on Huge Second-Half: ‘The Guys Kept Believing in Me'

    Oct 17, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the game against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Praises Chiefs’ Adjustments in ‘Game of Two Tales’ vs. Washington

    Oct 17, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington

    Oct 17, 2021
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Exits Game vs. Washington With Injury

    Oct 17, 2021