Chiefs vs. Titans Injury Report: Good News and Bad News for KC

The Kansas City Chiefs have issued their first injury report ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, and there are pieces of good news and bad news for Kansas City as they prepare for Tennessee.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep), guard Joe Thuney (hand), fullback Michael Burton (pectoral) and tight end Jody Fortson (Achilles) did not practice on Wednesday, with Fortson's inclusion on the list likely being a formality before being placed on injured reserve.

Tight end Travis Kelce (neck), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), safety Tyrann Mathieu (thumb), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) were all limited.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Jones and Ward are starting the week on the field after missing significant time in recent weeks. The bad news is that the team is starting with a lengthy injury report ahead of Sunday's game.

Also good news for Kansas City, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid struck an optimistic tone regarding a few of Wednesday's limited players when he spoke with the media before practice.

"As far as injuries go, Michael Burton has a pec strain," Reid began. "Jody Fortson had surgery this morning on his Achilles. Tyreek will miss practice today with a quad contusion. We'll just let that calm back down. Hitch has a triceps contusion, he won't practice today. Again, just calming that down. Then, Joe Thuney, we'll rest him today with the hand."

Thuney and Hill both played against the Washington Football Team on Sunday with the same injuries entering the game, though Hill did miss a portion of the action. Hitchens left the game with his triceps contusion and did not return against Washington.

Kelce, Mathieu, Smith and Reed played against Washington as well and never received in-game injury diagnoses.

For Jones and Ward in their quest to return to the field, Reid was asked what he wanted to see from both players as they work their way back to game action.

"Well, just to kind of get back into the swing of things," Reid said. "Knock the rust off, get back in the swing of things. They've been working hard, they just haven't been practicing. So, conditioning won't necessarily be the issue, it will be just getting back out there and doing the football stuff."