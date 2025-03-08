Latest Mock Draft Gives Chiefs Their Future Left Tackle
Mock drafts are a classic part of the offseason, giving fans a range of ideas and possibilities for what their respective teams could do in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs, following their runner-up finish in Super Bowl LIX, are looking to upgrade their roster and continue their recent success of player development among their past draft classes dating back to 2022.
Arguably the biggest need on the Chiefs roster is left tackle. 2024 second round selection Kingsley Suamataia is expected to become the starting left guard in 2025 following Joe Thuney's departure, leaving the left edge of the line open for competition. As the draft gets closer, an offensive lineman is likely to be projected to Kansas City for weeks to come.
As is the case with most quarterbacks, left tackle is one of the most valuable positions in the league even as the right side has gained just as much over the years. Protecting franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a significant priority for Kansas City after their breakdown in protection in this year's Super Bowl. The hope this offseason is that the left side is locked up and secured for the long term.
NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis unveiled his first mock draft of the offseason Thursday, unveiling some unique possibilities, including one that involves the quarterbacks going 1-2-3 at the top of the order. top prospects such as Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter became dream selections for the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars respectively.
At No. 31 overall, Davis mocked Oregon Ducks left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. to the Chiefs, giving the team a potential starter on the left side of the line.
"Something that became abundantly clear in last month's Super Bowl: Kansas City's offensive line needs addressing, especially at the left tackle position. Conerly helped himself at the combine," Davis wrote.
Conerly's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine was impressive, displaying a quality athletic profile that could intrigue teams in the back-half of the first round or the early portions of the second round. In this scenario, with a young Suamataia at left guard, Trey Smith returning at right guard, and the rookie Conerly at left tackle, the Chiefs should remain contenders for Super Bowl LX.
