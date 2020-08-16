SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Logan Ryan Compares Himself To Tyrann Mathieu on Good Morning Football

Tucker D. Franklin

Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan made it clear to potential teams that he wants to be classified as a safety this upcoming season.

The 29-year-old free agent appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football where he discussed his previous season and compared himself to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu 

"Look at the numbers  100 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, the pass break-ups, the INTs. I just feel like that's not really possible too much at just playing corner, so could a team move me around a lot?" Ryan said. "I was a versatile player, a matchup guy, similar to a Tyrann Mathieu, maybe a Justin Simmons. I feel like that was more the position I was playing last year for Dean Pees, as opposed to a true traditional corner, so it's hard to compare me to that."

In 16 games for the Titans last season, Ryan collected four interceptions, four forced fumbles, 113 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits and 4.5 sacks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Ryan's agent sent a list of his client's numbers compared to other safeties' stats.

In a COVID-19 riddled offseason, Rapoport reported earlier that Ryan was seeking $10 million per year on a new deal.

After a restriction on free agent tryouts because of the pandemic, teams are now able to invite players in. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, free agents need to pass two COVID-19 tests before they’re allowed on the field and teams are limited to eight players trying out per day.

Could Ryan be a good fit for the Chiefs secondary? Let us know what you think in the comment section below. 

