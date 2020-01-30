Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell “Happy to Have” Patrick Mahomes in KC, Super Bowl

Matt Derrick

MIAMI -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell probably shouldn't have favorite players but he certainly appeared a Patrick Mahomes fan during his Super Bowl press conference Wednesday.

“Patrick Mahomes anywhere in the NFL is good for me,” Goodell said when asked if there are advantages for the league having Mahomes in Kansas City as opposed to a major market such as New York or Los Angeles. “I have to tell you that not only is he an incredible player, but he is an incredible young man. Wherever he plays in the NFL, he's going to have an impact and I'm proud to have him as a Kansas City Chief.”

Mahomes said the support of Chiefs fans attracted to him to Kansas City from the very beginning.

“I hope I get to play there the rest of my career,” Mahomes said. “Just the people and how they accept you, how they care about you more as a person than they do as a player and how much passion that they have for the Kansas City, it's special.”

Goodell said Mahomes represents a new wave of quarterback talent invading the NFL.

“Eighty percent of the games in 2019 featured at least one starting quarterback under the age of 27, the most in our history,” he said.

The commissioner said Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and other great young players are “the future of our league.”

“Not just with quarterbacks, with great young players at every position, and we're happy to have (Mahomes) as a Kansas City Chiefs and happy to have him here in the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes believes he ended up in the perfect place in Kansas City.

“To have coach (Andy) Reid and these coaches around me, to have Alex Smith in front of me for a year and being to learn from him, and then obviously to have all the players that I have around me. I'm in a place where the team was already a winning team, a team that had a lot of success. I came in was able to just be who I am and ended up being able to win a lot of football games early in my career.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBA Negotiations Will “Play a Part” in Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones Contract Talks

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Mahomes extension a priority but no timeframe in place yet

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Full Go in Wednesday Super Bowl Practice

Chiefs entire 53-man roster practices in full as Super Bowl workouts intensify

Matt Derrick

Patrick Mahomes Extension Coming “Next 12 to 15 Months,” Chiefs' Clark Hunt Says

Chiefs may wait until after CBA negotiations conclude before inking Mahomes to new contract

Matt Derrick

by

Johnny Football

Sammy Watkins: Playing for Andy Reid “Best Decision I've Ever Made”

Watkins says Kansas City's 50-year wait for "a freaking Super Bowl" deserves to be rewarded

Matt Derrick

by

Johnny Football

Mike Florio Encourages 49ers to "Send a Message" when Patrick Mahomes Scrambles

49ers should hit Mahomes "even if it's close to the sideline" or sliding to the ground, Florio argues

Matt Derrick

by

Samsonia

Chris Jones Ranked Top Defensive Free Agent by Pro Football Focus

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

No Thursday Practice for Chiefs' Travis Kelce Due to Illness

DT Chris Jones says there is "1,000 percent" chance he will be ready to play a full role in next week's Super Bowl

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

The Super Bowl LIV over/under line started at 52 and is already on the rise with 92 percent of initial bettors wagering on a high-scoring game. That suggests bettors are not concerned Patrick Mahomes…

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Limited Starting Super Bowl Practice

Jones come out of Sunday's AFC Championship feeling good, back at practice for Super Bowl preparations

Matt Derrick

Staying Focused Key for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl Prep

Mahomes leaning on advice from coaches, teammates on best managing time heading into Super Bowl LIV

Matt Derrick