Major Playoff X-Factor Has Emerged for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl yet again after defeating the Buffalo Bills...again.
The Chiefs topped the Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night and will face the Philadelphia Eagles for all the marbles in a couple of weeks.
While Patrick Mahomes will obviously take center stage given that he is the quarterback and made countless big plays down the stretch, an unexpected X-factor has emerged for Kansas City in this playoff run: Kareem Hunt.
Hunt carried the ball 17 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Buffalo, and while the efficiency may not be fantastic, his impact cannot be denied.
The 29-year-old ripped off chunks of yardage throughout the night, helping move the chains for Kansas City to keep pressure on the Bills' defense.
On a day where tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were largely held in check, Hunt proved to be a significant difference maker, just like he was during the Chiefs' Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans.
Against the Texans, Hunt toted the ball eight times for 44 yards and a score.
Even during the regular season, Hunt—who is now in his second stint with Kansas City—played a vital role for the Chiefs in Isiah Pacheco's absence, registering 728 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
It's obviously a far cry from Hunt's peak, when he was one of the best all-purpose backs in the NFL during his first run with the Chiefs. But really, all Kansas City really needs from Hunt is to keep opposing defenses honest, and that is exactly what he did versus Buffalo.
These Chiefs aren't like their previous iterations. They aren't loaded with elite weapons at nearly every position, and their offense isn't all that explosive.
At this point, their bread-and-butter is coming up with big defensive stops and relying on Mahomes to make just enough plays. Heck, Mahomes arguably made more of an impact on the ground than he did through the air in the AFC Championship Game.
But Hunt's impact was resounding throughout the evening, and it's becoming a regular thing in the playoffs, as he has scored a touchdown in all six of his postseason contests.