Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Won't Practice Thursday, Putting Status vs. Bengals in Question
The Kansas City Chiefs have a short injury report as they prepare to face off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, with Thursday's lone non-participant being wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Brown won't practice again on Thursday, leaving his status for Sunday's game in serious doubt.
Brown has not practiced since suffering a sternoclavicular joint injury on the first offensive snap of Kansas City's preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10. Despite the fact that former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill returned from a similar injury on a similar timeline in 2019, head coach Andy Reid explained on Wednesday that the uncommon injury was too unique to diagnose with a one-to-one comparison.
"They all set a little different," Reid said. "It's something that has to move to get back into place. They all set just a little different and heal there, from what I understand – I'm not a physician by any means. They're all just a bit different. I mean, you're talking just centimeters of it being off can be a problem. You want to make sure those things are healed in and that they're actually in the right spot. We're having him see different people that are experts at that. I don't think there's a ton of data on it, especially in our field here in football. That's kind of what's going on, but as far as working hard, he feels good, he feels like he's in a pretty good spot. It's not him. He would've been out there the last couple of weeks if he had a choice. Wouldn't have been the best decision he made, but you've got to trust the doctors here."
When Reid spoke on Wednesday, he said he wouldn't say that Brown's absence was a definite inclination that he wouldn't suit up on Sunday. After missing Thursday's practice, however, it appears increasingly likely that Brown may miss the Chiefs' second game and turn his attention to KC's Week 3 trip to face off with the Atlanta Falcons.