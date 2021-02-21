GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Announce Birth of Daughter

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their baby daughter on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their baby daughter in an Instagram on Sunday.

In the post, Mahomes revealed Sterling Sky was born on Feb. 20.

The Mahomes family has had quite the year in 2020. On Sept. 1, Mahomes proposed to Matthews after getting his Super Bowl ring.

Just 28 days later, Mahomes and Matthews announced they were pregnant with their first child.

The gender of the baby was revealed in an Instagram video in the middle of the season. Mahomes posted a video of the reveal with the caption "My ❤️."

Mahomes was asked about becoming a father the day after the Super Bowl and what fathering role models he has in his life. He said that he has a lot of guys supporting him on his fatherhood journey.

"As far as the fathering part of it, I’ve got a lot of good role models in my life, people that have been role models to me that I’ll continue to ask questions too," Mahomes said. "My godfather LaTroy [Hawkins], all the coaches I’ve grown up with. There’s a lot of great role models that I have around me and I just kind of talk to them and learn a lot, including players on the team that are dads. Luckily enough, being in a locker room like this, you have a lot of people who go through the same things that you do and you’re able to ask them many questions.” 

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews (left) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
