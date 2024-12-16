Arrowhead Report

Patrick Mahomes Ankle News: Severity of Injury, Timeline to Return

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received some clarity regarding the ankle injury he suffered against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. When will he return to play?

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the sideline during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed their most decisive victory of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday with a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns, though the final frame of the game was anything but comfortable for Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return, though both Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated that Mahomes could have attempted to finish the game if the win wasn't already largely secured at the time of his injury.

The Chiefs received good news from negative X-rays after the game, confirming that nothing was broken in Mahomes's ankle. Following the game, Mahomes acknowledged that it's typically "the day after that we get a good sense" of the severity of an injury. On Monday, Ian Rapoport reported the details of Mahomes's injury, setting a timeline for the quarterback's return.

"Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain following tests, and he’s still considered week-to-week," Rapoport wrote. "Tests confirmed initial thoughts. The schedule is tough, with a Saturday game then a quick turnaround for Christmas."

In a follow-up post, Rapoport noted that Mahomes could practice this week, but that there is still doubt regarding his status for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.

"The #Chiefs will know more as the practice week rolls on, and there is a chance that Patrick Mahomes practices this week. He's week-to-week, so his status this week is in doubt. Most importantly: 'He'll be fine long-term,' a source said."

The Chiefs have two consecutive short weeks upcoming, as Kansas City will host the Texans on Saturday, December 21 before hitting the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas — Wednesday, December 25.

After the game, Mahomes reflected on the play that resulted in his latest ankle ailment and turned his attention to the future.

"I was trying to run up in the pocket," Mahomes said. "Obviously, fourth down, trying to make a play happen and as I threw the ball, I kind of got hit. I haven't seen it, but it just felt like someone hit me from behind as well, so I kind of just got rolled up on. This stuff kind of happens in football. I tried to bounce back up but obviously, it hurt a little bit. Now, we'll just get after the rehab part of it and try to be ready for next week."

