SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeNewsGM ReportDraftPodcastsGame Day
Search

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense, Adding Playbook Twists at Training Camp

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all about experimentation and development at Training Camp.

The Chiefs didn’t lose any of their top five receivers from the 2019 season, and only have to acclimate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back DeAndre Washington and tight end Ricky Seal-Jones into the system.

The minimum turnover allows Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense the ability to experiment throughout camp.

“When you have Coach Reid and these offensive coaches that we have, there’s no shortage,” Mahomes told reporters in a virtual press conference Sunday. “They’re coming up with new plays every single day. We’re trying out everything…. I think that’s what’s great about training camp — we’re going to keep trying all of these different plays, and if it works we’ll put it in and if it doesn’t work we might push it aside and try it again later on. “

One of the Chiefs' apparent offensive experimentations includes giving Mahomes the ability to complete forward-pitch passes.

He showed the developing skill with a flick touchdown pass to wide receiver Gehrig Dieter during Sunday’s practice session.

“I don’t want to give away all of my secrets,” Mahomes joked. “It’s stuff that I work on and it’s stuff that we do. I try to find ways to get the ball to the receivers, tight ends, whoever runs routes, whoever it is the quickest way possible. The pitch is kind of one thing we kind of worked on.”

Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs’ receivers with 1,229 yards last season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished right behind with 860 after missing four games due to a collarbone injury. Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson piled behind in the next three spots. The wide variety of skill, including speed, helps make diversification possible 

“When we have a team like we have, it’s hard for defenses to know exactly what we’re doing and exactly who’s running which routes because every single person can do every single route," Mahomes said.

“When you get those routes on air and when you get those one-on-one drills and then when you get those reps in practice, you see how guys are running routes, how we’re trying different stuff. Then we go to the sideline after and we talk about those routes, why we did this, what I was thinking and what they were thinking. Then we try to get on the same page in order to, when we get in the game, know  exactly what each other is thinking and we can really go out there and execute on a high level.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Returns to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill returned to Chiefs practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking a positive step in the second-year player's return from a torn ACL.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs to Prohibit Headdresses, Native American Appropriation at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that fans will not be permitted to wear headdresses or "any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian Cultures and traditions" into Arrowhead Stadium.

Joshua Brisco

by

Ruffian0305

Chiefs Reportedly Intend To Sign Daniel Kilgore

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly adding another piece on the offensive line, as Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor reports Daniel Kilgore is set to sign with the team after COVID-19 protocols are cleared.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Mechanics Behind the Magic of the Chiefs' High-Dollar Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs changed up how they gave out contracts this offseason with their three major re-signings. These choices will shape the team's financial future.

ConnerChristopherson

Marcus Kemp Returns for Another Chance with the Chiefs

Bouncing back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered in last year's preseason, Marcus Kemp has reunited with the Kansas City Chiefs for another chance in 2020.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Confirms Four-Game Suspension

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension to start the 2020 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Report: Chiefs to Sign Former Dolphins Safety Adrian Colbert

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign former Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert after Colbert passes his mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Joshua Brisco

by

Sam Hays

Arrowhead Stadium at 22% Capacity is Still 22% Too Full

The Kansas City Chiefs are planning on opening up Arrowhead Stadium to fans at a limited capacity. It's a bad idea, and it welcomes an avoidable problem.

jacobharris

by

Emu

The Career Evolution of Eric Fisher

Eric Fisher entered the NFL as the draft's No. 1 overall pick. Since then, Fisher has gone from a much-maligned draft pick to the second-best offensive lineman on the best offense in football history.

Sam Hays

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Days at Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced they will host two Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead Stadium as a part of the team's coronavirus-altered training camp schedule.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco