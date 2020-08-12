Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes Discusses Offseason on Fox Sports' Undisputed

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared on Fox Sports' Undisputed today and discussed his offseason with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

One of the offseason topics Mahomes discussed was his position on the NFL 100 List. He told Sharpe and Bayless that the ranking he received was just a number and he wasn't worried about it.

"Rankings are rankings," Mahomes said. "The guys in front of me had great seasons, but my job is to go out there and be the best player I can be every week, and maybe one of these days I'll be No. 1."

The list is done by NFL players that have voted to determine the top 100 players in the league. The Top 100 Players of 2020 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

Mahomes responded to his position on the list after it was released with a single emoji in a tweet.

After the rankings were released, tight end Travis Kelce commented on Mahomes' position during a video conference with reporters on July 30.

“The NFL poll is what it is," Kelce said. "It’s TV land. I don’t want to harp on what happens in TV land, but everybody has their opinions and everybody has their favorites. So, it is what it is."

In addition to his ranking, Mahomes also talked about his involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement and how he thinks the movement is going.

In a video posted by the Chiefs, Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu talked to the team about voter registration and shared a story about his registration experience and the importance of getting everyone registered to vote.

The organization has partnered with nonpartisan initiative RISE to Vote, which is dedicated to providing voter registration and education sessions for athletes.

