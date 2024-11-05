Patrick Mahomes Explains Severity of Ankle Injury, Andy Reid Describes 'Loosest Ankles in America'
The Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated thanks to a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but for a moment, the NFL world held its collective breath as quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the ground and needed to be helped to the sideline due to an ankle injury suffered while throwing a touchdown pass.
Ultimately, Mahomes returned to the game without missing an offensive snap and led the Chiefs to an overtime victory. After the game, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid discussed the moment Mahomes went down and how the duo responded before No. 15 returned to action.
In the first question of the postgame press conference, Reid was asked about his view of Mahomes's injury and when his nerves were eased after Mahomes loosened back up to return to the game.
"Well, when he was being carried off, I wasn't too easy with it," Reid said. "I wasn't sure exactly where he was going to be with it, but he might have the loosest ankles in America. I mean, it's ridiculous how he can come back from those things, and then he's mentally tough on top of it."
During his own postgame availability, Mahomes explained the injury from his perspective and discussed how he was able to return so shortly after a concerning scene on the field.
"I was obviously running for the goal line [and] kind of committed to running the football and at the last second saw Samaje [Perine] and awkwardly rolled the ankle a bit," Mahomes said. "Definitely scary, I think it hurt more just because it's the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit, but once I took my breath and calmed down a little bit, [it] ended up being not too bad, we were able to go in there, get the re-spat and go back on the football field."
Mahomes was then asked about the process of physically leaving the field, which started while being helped by two members of the Chiefs' staff.
"I was trying to run off the field, and they were telling me not to," Mahomes said. "The football mentality is to get off the field and we just scored a touchdown, and they told me to just take it slow, and that's when I started walking and it started feeling better, obviously after I get the re-spat, get that comfortability back, and then [I] took a few drops and felt good."
While Reid complimented Mahomes's toughness, he also acknowledged that he briefly attempted to sit Mahomes down while he waited to get more information regarding the injury,
"He's a competitor," Reid said. "I told him I was going to take him out, and he about wanted to fight me. He's a tough kid."
Mahomes didn't admit to taking Reid's concern as fighting words, but the quarterback did confirm that he had no intention of leaving the game.
"Yeah, I thought he was joking," Mahomes said. "He said it, and I was like, 'Come on. We're not doing this again.' He trusts me, and once the doctors checked it out, and I was able to get back and do the drops again, he let me get back on the field."
Mahomes also provided cause for optimism regarding his status for Sunday's upcoming showdown with the Denver Broncos and his health for the rest of the year. Mahomes was asked if this injury was similar to the high ankle sprain he suffered in the playoffs in January 2023.
"No, I think just because the one in the playoffs a couple years ago was a little bit [because] how I got tackled and it had got stuck, and it hurt a lot more," Mahomes said. "I still have mobility in my ankle, and I still did after this game, and so obviously you'll sleep, probably get a little swelling tomorrow, short week, but you go in there and take care of it and be prepared to play next week."