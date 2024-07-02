Patrick Mahomes Highlighted in Can't-Miss Way for Texas Tech Adidas Rebrand
Patrick Mahomes's college playing days are done, but he'll be on the field for the Texas Tech Red Raiders this season — or, at least, his logo will be.
Texas Tech football revealed a new set of uniforms and highlighted its new partnership with Adidas as the school's official uniform and apparel provider, making the switch as a former Under Armor school.
Mahomes, who has been one of the faces of Adidas since entering the NFL in 2017, was heavily involved in the rollout and new branding. Most notably, Mahomes's personal Adidas logo appears opposite the Adidas logo and alongside the Texas Tech logo at midfield on the Red Raiders' home turf.
Texas Tech "peeled tape" off the field in homage to Mahomes wearing a piece of tape over an Under Armor logo on a Tech shirt in 2019, which Adidas later used to tease their future work with the school.
The prominence of Mahomes's role in Tech's Adidas branding is unique, if not unprecedented. With the unveiling, Mahomes and Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt each released a statement about the Adidas deal and Mahomes's involvement.
"I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for Texas Tech and I'm proud to have helped bring Red Raider Nation into the three-stripe fam," Mahomes said in the statement. "Today is just the beginning of an incredible partnership with adidas, so stay tuned for more to come this fall that we're excited to be working on together!"
Mahomes appears to be teasing future developments between himself, the brand, and the school. Hocutt's statement focused on how the new deal impacts Tech's standing in the college sports landscape.
"This is a monumental day as we align the power of Texas Tech Athletics with a global brand like adidas and a generational athlete like Patrick Mahomes, a proud Texas Tech alum," Hocutt said in the statement. "We are excited to begin a special 10-year partnership with a brand that shares Texas Tech's expectations of success and competition. This collaboration will elevate the Texas Tech brand nationally, providing our student-athletes with the best apparel and equipment. As a new era of the Big 12 begins, this partnership is essential for Texas Tech Athletics to compete at the highest levels."