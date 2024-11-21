Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster Sound Off on New Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton
The Kansas City Chiefs made a move to shuffle the bottom of their wide receiver depth chart this week when they signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the team's practice squad. While Thornton's addition is likely a move made with the future in mind, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were both asked about Thornton during their Wednesday press conferences.
Thornton, who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine before being drafted No. 50 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, has a skill set that intrigues Mahomes.
"Obviously, in-season, [I] haven't watched a ton of film on him, but just from the highlights that I have seen, I mean, a ton of big-play ability, someone that has a big frame — I didn't realize how tall he was until he got in the building," Mahomes said. "I'm excited to see him on the practice field working, and I'm sure guys like [backup quarterback] Carson [Wentz] and them will give him chances downfield and we'll get to see that speed. A lot of talent, a lot of ability, and I think it'll be good to get him worked in within the offense and see what he can do."
In an odd roster quirk, the other quarterback who could be delivering passes to Thornton in practice is a familiar face: former Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe and Thornton played together in New England and connected for the Patriots' first rookie-to-rookie touchdown pass since 1993.
Zappe isn't the only current Chief who has crossed paths with Thornton. Smith-Schuster played with Thornton in New England last season, and the veteran Chief said he was excited for Thornton to get a chance in Kansas City.
"He has a great opportunity to come here, for Tyquan, I think he's a great dude," Smith-Schuster said. "Played with him in New England, young dude, loves to work. Another guy who can stretch the field, too. You'll see him out there doing his thing, so I'm just excited. He's here to be in the building, excited just to work and just to get it going."