Remember Them? Chiefs Bring Back Two Former Skill-Position Players

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back two former members of their offense, adding depth to their running back position and potentially securing Travis Kelce's backup.
After spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, tight end Blake Bell is back with the Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LIV two years ago. "The Belldozer," who was born in Wichita, Kansas, is back on his hometown team for 2021.

In 2019, Bell played in 15 regular-season games and picked up 38% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, in addition to half of the team's special teams snaps. Bell wasn't a receiving force, with just eight receptions for 67 yards on the year, but as a blocking-first TE2, he earned a significant amount of work in his first run with the Chiefs.

Running back Elijah McGuire is also back with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. McGuire wasn't as far removed from the Chiefs as Bell, as he was actually most recently a member of the Chiefs' practice squad. McGuire was a sixth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2017, where he got his only regular-season work, racking up 180 carries and 36 receptions in two years.

From 2019 through 2020, McGuire spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys and Miami Dolphins before the Chiefs added him to their practice squad in December. Now he's under contract with Kansas City once again.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
