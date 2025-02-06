REPORT: Chiefs Predicted to Make Risky Move for Offensive Star
The Kansas City Chiefs really don't have many problems. After all, they are aiming to win their third straight Super Bowl championship and are about to play in their fifth Super Bowl in six years.
That is a degree of excellence that is simply not seen in professional sports, so it's hard to look at the Chiefs and say, "Yeah, they have a glaring hole here."
But there is one area in particular where Kansas City could use some assistance: offensive tackle.
More specifically, the Chiefs have a problem at left tackle, where Wanya Morris struggled mightily before going down with an injury, forcing Kansas City to move Joe Thuney from guard to tackle (D.J. Humphries was also injured).
So it would not be surprising to see the Chiefs pursue help at the position during the offseason, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is predicting them to make a move for a risky star: Tyron Smith.
"There is a good chance that Tyron Smith will retire this offseason after another season-ending injury. However, if he decides to return in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs could be a good landing spot," Mosher wrote. "Smith won’t command a lot of money due to his injury history, but he is still one of the league’s best pass blockers. Signing him would allow Joe Thuney to kick back to guard, ensuring the Chiefs have one of the NFL’s top offensive lines once again."
Mosher is projecting Smith to land a one-year, $6 million deal from Kansas City. While that's affordable, the Chiefs don't exactly have a ton of cap room, so sinking that money into a guy who hasn't played a full season since 2015 is definitely dicey.
Smith spent the first 13 years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the New York Jets last March. He played in 10 games with the Jets this past season. Since 2020, he has appeared in a grand total of 40 contests. That's an average of eight games per year.
The thing is, when Smith is healthy, he is fantastic, as evidenced by the fact that he has eight Pro Bowl appearances and a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections under his belt.
There is no question that the 34-year-old would be a big pickup for Kansas City, but due to his checkered medical history, the Chiefs may choose to stay away.