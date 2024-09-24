Report: Chiefs Sign Kareem Hunt to Active Roster, Waive Keaontay Ingram
Following their Sunday Night Football victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs are shaking things up a bit in the running back room. Just a handful of days away from Week 4's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, a familiar face is joining the active roster.
Per a Tuesday afternoon report from Field Yates of ESPN, Kansas City has signed halfback Kareem Hunt to the 53-man roster. He'll take the place of Keaontay Ingram, who was signed to the 53 prior to Week 3. Hunt was previously on the practice squad.
This marks a quick turnaround for Hunt, who signed with the back-to-back Super Bowl champs earlier this month. The former third-round pick started his career with the Chiefs but was waived in 2018 following an off-the-field incident. After a lengthy stint with the Cleveland Browns, Hunt is back where it all began and now has a chance to play against the Chiefs' AFC West rivals this weekend.
After Hunt signed back with Kansas City, head coach Andy Reid elaborated on why the timing felt right for the move.
"Well, just calling around to make sure that things were OK," Reid said. "Pat [Patrick Mahomes] stayed good friends with him, he was at Pat's wedding, and those two came out in the same class and developed a friendship here, and then their general manager spoke highly of him, coaches and so on, so we felt good about it."
It's a short stay on the active roster for Ingram, who was a part of the collective that attempted to replace the injured Isiah Pacheco last Sunday. Reid tipped his cap to Ingram following the victory in prime time, although the veteran running back didn't log a single offensive snap. He did manage to play five special teams snaps in Atlanta.
If Ingram passes through waivers, there's a good chance that he will return to the Chiefs on a practice squad basis. For Hunt, he'll work alongside undrafted rookie free agent and versatile veteran back Samaje Perine to replicate Pacheco's production in the aggregate.