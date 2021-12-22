Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Harrison Butker Ruled Out for Chiefs’ Game vs. Steelers

    The Chiefs will be without their starting kicker for a key Week 16 matchup.
    Author:

    As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a huge Week 16 battle, they'll be doing so without kicker Harrison Butker. Butker was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he has been ruled out for this week's game.

    Butker, who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19, will be subject to the NFL's protocol for unvaccinated players. This includes mandatory testing on a daily basis and a 10-day quarantine away from the team. This leaves the door open for a possible return for the Chiefs' January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Butker can't be with the team until his quarantine is over.

    Butker, who is in his fifth year in the NFL (all with the Chiefs), has made 143 of his 159 career field goal attempts and converted on 227 of 242 extra-point tries. He's cemented his status as being one of the best kickers in the league, and his absence will certainly be felt by the Chiefs against Pittsburgh. 

    Replacing Butker in the Chiefs' starting lineup is kicker Elliott Fry, who was signed to the active roster this week. Fry has experience with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and even the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He's 1-for-1 in career field goal tries at the NFL level.

    Read More

    The Chiefs have several players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. There's hope for some returns later in the week due to no new positive tests, but Butker won't be one of them. Kansas City will take on an AFC opponent without one of its most consistent and reliable players.

    Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 34 yard field goal from the hold of punter Tommy Townsend (5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Harrison Butker Ruled Out for Chiefs’ Game vs. Steelers

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Chiefs Have No New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

    2 hours ago
    Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A sign featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with COVID-19 protocol is seen before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Add Tyreek Hill, Nick Bolton, Five Others to COVID-19 List

    20 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tyreek Hill, Rashad Fenton, Blake Bell Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    21 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Travis Kelce, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 20, 2021
    Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the NFL’s Best Duo, Is All the Way Back

    Dec 18, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates he victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Ignore This Weekend, the Chiefs Are the Team to Beat in the AFC

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill Have Done It Again

    Dec 17, 2021