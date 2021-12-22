Report: Harrison Butker Ruled Out for Chiefs’ Game vs. Steelers

As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a huge Week 16 battle, they'll be doing so without kicker Harrison Butker. Butker was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he has been ruled out for this week's game.

Butker, who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19, will be subject to the NFL's protocol for unvaccinated players. This includes mandatory testing on a daily basis and a 10-day quarantine away from the team. This leaves the door open for a possible return for the Chiefs' January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Butker can't be with the team until his quarantine is over.

Butker, who is in his fifth year in the NFL (all with the Chiefs), has made 143 of his 159 career field goal attempts and converted on 227 of 242 extra-point tries. He's cemented his status as being one of the best kickers in the league, and his absence will certainly be felt by the Chiefs against Pittsburgh.

Replacing Butker in the Chiefs' starting lineup is kicker Elliott Fry, who was signed to the active roster this week. Fry has experience with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and even the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He's 1-for-1 in career field goal tries at the NFL level.

The Chiefs have several players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. There's hope for some returns later in the week due to no new positive tests, but Butker won't be one of them. Kansas City will take on an AFC opponent without one of its most consistent and reliable players.