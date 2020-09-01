Report: Kansas City Chiefs 'Have Potential Interest' in Leonard Fournette

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has cleared waivers. Now, Matt Verderame of Fansided says he's hearing that the Kansas City Chiefs may be interested in the former LSU running back.

"My understanding is the Chiefs have potential interest in Leonard Fournette now that he's cleared waivers," Verderame tweeted. "The money would need to be right as he'd be backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has impressed considerably in training camp."

Edwards-Helaire would clearly retain top billing out of the Chiefs' backfield, but after the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, there is some flexibility on the depth chart.

Fellow LSU alum Darrel Williams seems to be in line as Kansas City's RB2 at this point, with DeAndre Washington and Darwin Thompson competing for the third spot. Fournette could give the Chiefs three former LSU Tigers at the top of their depth chart and would provide a veteran backup to an extremely young backfield.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy discussed the depth behind Edwards-Helaire in a press conference during Chiefs training camp.

“At the end of the day, you just want the best guys available,” Bieniemy said. “One thing Deland does a great job of is preparing all those guys to be the starter because unfortunately, injuries do happen. We’re going to need all those guys.”

Running backs coach Deland McCullough spoke specifically about Williams, who was taking on a more prominent role for the Chiefs in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.

“He’s somebody you can definitely count on to be in the right place and do the right things at all times, and then be able to produce when he’s had the opportunities,” McCollough said. “What he’s done is become more of a leader in the room and he’s done things with the running back group as far as doing extra conditioning after practice, catching extra balls and different things like that. Trying to make other guys at the same level as he is as far as understanding and bringing those guys to the reliability level that he has been.”

Fournette was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes six spots later.