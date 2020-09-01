SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayDraftInside The Kingdom+
Search

Report: Kansas City Chiefs 'Have Potential Interest' in Leonard Fournette

Joshua Brisco

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has cleared waivers. Now, Matt Verderame of Fansided says he's hearing that the Kansas City Chiefs may be interested in the former LSU running back.

"My understanding is the Chiefs have potential interest in Leonard Fournette now that he's cleared waivers," Verderame tweeted. "The money would need to be right as he'd be backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has impressed considerably in training camp."

Edwards-Helaire would clearly retain top billing out of the Chiefs' backfield, but after the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, there is some flexibility on the depth chart.

Fellow LSU alum Darrel Williams seems to be in line as Kansas City's RB2 at this point, with DeAndre Washington and Darwin Thompson competing for the third spot. Fournette could give the Chiefs three former LSU Tigers at the top of their depth chart and would provide a veteran backup to an extremely young backfield.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy discussed the depth behind Edwards-Helaire in a press conference during Chiefs training camp.

“At the end of the day, you just want the best guys available,” Bieniemy said. “One thing Deland does a great job of is preparing all those guys to be the starter because unfortunately, injuries do happen. We’re going to need all those guys.”

Running backs coach Deland McCullough spoke specifically about Williams, who was taking on a more prominent role for the Chiefs in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.

“He’s somebody you can definitely count on to be in the right place and do the right things at all times, and then be able to produce when he’s had the opportunities,” McCollough said. “What he’s done is become more of a leader in the room and he’s done things with the running back group as far as doing extra conditioning after practice, catching extra balls and different things like that. Trying to make other guys at the same level as he is as far as understanding and bringing those guys to the reliability level that he has been.”

Fournette was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes six spots later.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

...I'm intrigued.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andy Reid on Reported Contract Extension: Nothing Done 'Right This Minute'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about his reported contract extension on Tuesday and said that "there's nothing done on the contract right this minute."

Joshua Brisco

Travis Kelce and Brother Jason Co-Star on Sports Illustrated's Daily Cover

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared Tuesday's Sports Illustrated Daily Cover with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, as the Super Bowl-winning brothers shared stories about their experiences together as players and as brothers.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Andy Reid and Brett Veach Through 2025

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are nearing contract extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach that will keep the Super Bowl-winning duo in KC through 2025.

Tucker D. Franklin

Clark Hunt Changes Tone on Protests: 'We're in a Very Different Place as a Country'

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt seems to have softened his stance on kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustices in America.

Tucker D. Franklin

Should the Kansas City Chiefs Sign CB Prince Amukamara?

The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Prince Amukamara after signing him earlier this offseason. With an apparent need at the position, should the Kansas City Chiefs bring in the veteran corner?

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs EDGE Mike Danna Probably Won't Be a Star, and That's Okay

Kansas City Chiefs rookie EDGE Mike Danna knows his strengths and has a specific skill set that probably won't ever make him a star in the NFL, which is just fine for a fifth-round pick.

Jordan Foote

Patrick Mahomes on Using His Platform: 'I'm Going to do Whatever I Can to Fight for Equality for All People'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been afraid to use his platform this offseason, and he isn't planning on stopping any time soon.

Joe Andrews

Tommy Townsend Still on Toes After Winning Chiefs' Punter Battle

Kansas City Chiefs rookie punter Tommy Townsend’s attitude hasn’t changed since he won the team’s punter battle before training camp began last month. He's still growing.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Players Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Many Kansas City Chiefs players have paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer Friday night at 43 years old. He was best known for his role as T'Challa, the Black Panther, in Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers movies.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs Conclude 2020 Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have shifted their focus to preparations for their season-opener against the Houston Texans, as their 2020 training camp has concluded.

Joe Andrews